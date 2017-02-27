Generals rain 3s on Northwest, earn final home game

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College recognized it men’s sophomore basketball players before tipoff against Northwest College Saturday. As the final regular season home game, it could have been the final time the Generals’ five seniors — Celio Araujo, Elhadji Dieng, Sebastian Ferenc, Xavier Jackson and Austin Sherrell — played at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.

But the Generals knocked off Northwest, 69-59, and they’ll get one more game in front of the Sheridan fans.

Saturday’s contest had major Region IX Tournament implications. Sheridan entered the game the four-seed, and Northwest was the five-seed. But a Northwest victory would have created a tie in the fourth-place spot with the Trappers earning the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Either way, Sheridan and Northwest would open the tournament against each other. But the winner of Saturday’s game determined where the game would be played. For Sheridan, it means one more home game.

“It’s huge, being at home,” SC head coach Matt Hammer said after Saturday’s win. “It’s never fun playing the same team twice in a row, especially a team that’s as well coached as Northwest and has guys that compete as hard as those guys do. We’ve got to have a good week.”

In front of a packed house draped in mostly black, the Generals utilized a barrage of second-half 3-pointers to edge the Trappers.

Sheridan hit 9 of 18 3s in the second-half but went 9 of 10 during a stretch midway through the half that had the dome crowd going nuts. The Generals went on a 31-16 run in a stretch of about 10 minutes behind the nine 3-pointers and a Jackson layup.

It took Sheridan two minutes to score to start the half — a Sherrell putback that gave the Generals a comfortable 30-22 lead. It took Northwest more than four minutes to score, and Sheridan sat with a 9-point lead at the 15:44 mark of the half.

Then, the snipers caught fire.

Kicked off by back-to-back 3s from Araujo, Ladan Ricketts and Channel Banks went shot-for-shot, knocking down three deep balls apiece to go with one more from Araujo.

The Trappers joined the party with three straight 3-pointers of their own, but an Araujo layup gave Sheridan a 66-52 lead with less than five minutes to play.

Sheridan also finished the game with 16 assists on 22 made field goals.

“When you’ve got guys on the floor that can all shoot it fairly well, you can’t help off them much,” Hammer said of his team’s long-range ability. “If you do, and we’re able to find him, we’re going to hopefully knock those open shots down. Tonight, in the second half, we did, for the most part.”

Sheridan made the final minutes a tad more stressful than its coach would have liked, something that’s become much too common for the Generals this season.

The defense let up, especially boxing out, and the Trappers chipped away at Sheridan’s double-digit lead. Northwest finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds.

The Trappers cut it to 11 with three minutes to play. The closest they got, though, was 9 with 22 seconds left as Sheridan saved itself at the free-throw line.

“We weren’t looking to get to the basket,” Hammer said. “Shots stopped falling, and once they do, you’ve got to recognize that and get a little more aggressive and start attacking the basket and try to get to the free-throw line.”

The first half of Saturday’s matchup wasn’t anything like the second. Both teams shot extremely poor from the field, and Sheridan took a 28-22 lead into the break.

Sheridan shot 33 percent from the field and just 14 percent from deep in the first half, while Northwest went 23 percent and 17 percent, respectively.

But the Generals caught fire in the second half, and it was enough to secure the four-seed in the region. They’ll host the Trappers at 5 p.m. Saturday at the dome, with the winner earning a trip to the next round of the tournament in Gillette. Gillette will host the remaining Region IX Tournament games as the overall top seed in the conference.

Final

Northwest College………………………………………….22 37 — 59

Sheridan College……………………………………………28 41 — 69

Scoring

Northwest — Hinze 11, Bains 10, Baxter 6, Bennett 6, Koud 6, Londole 6, McArthur 5, Lombardy 5, Leach 4

Sheridan — Ricketts 16, Araujo 14, Banks 13, Harris 12, Jackson 8, Brown 3, Sherrell 2, Dieng 1

Rebounds

Northwest 46 (Londole 11); Sheridan 39 (Harris 9)

Assists

Northwest 10 (Koud 4); Sheridan 16 (Araujo 8)