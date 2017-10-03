Generals maintain lead in rodeo standings

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College men’s rodeo team couldn’t capitalize in the short rounds at the Lamar (Colorado) Rodeo over the weekend. The team finished fourth with 300 points.

The Generals still sit atop the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings with 1,245 points, 90 points ahead of Gillette College.

Reigning Champion Hunter Carlson was the bright spot for SC, taking the bareback title with 155 points. He scored a 72 in the long round and drew a bucker for 83 points in the short go.

Chance Ames took fifth in the long round (70) of bareback riding, fifth in the short round (67) and fifth in the average behind 137 points. Kyle Bloomquist placed sixth behind 64- and 63-point rides.

Cole Reiner scored a 67 in the long round but didn’t score on the short go.

Carlson and Ames sit in the top two spots in the regional standings after the weekend’s rodeo. Reiner is in sixth, and Bloomquist is in eighth.

Kaycee native Ian McGivney was Sheridan’s only saddle bronc rider to accumulate multiple scores in Lamar. He finished third behind a 69-point ride in the long round and a 72-point ride in the short go — 141 average.

K’s Thomson won the long round with a 73-point ride but was unable to score in the short go. Sam Thurston scored a 70 in the long round to split third and fourth, but he too couldn’t score in the short go. Garrett Uptain’s 68 was good for ninth in the long go before he was bucked off in the short round.

Uptain also took fourth in bull riding over the weekend. He scored a 72 on the long go, the second best in the round. He was bucked off on his short-go ride. His teammate, Ty Ward, was also bucked off in the short round, but Ward’s 77 in the long round won the round and placed him third in the average.

Taylor Bothwell made the short round in goat tying for the SC women behind an 8.7-second run in the long go. She matched that time on the short go to take fifth in the round and fifth in the average.

The Sheridan College rodeo team heads to Riverton this weekend for the Central Wyoming Rodeo.