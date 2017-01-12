Generals knock off No. 12 Pronghorns in Region IX opener

GILLETTE — Excitement boomed throughout the Pronghorn Center Wednesday as Gillette College unveiled the new arena against Region IX rival Sheridan College.

Fans filled the state-of-the-art facility to watch the No. 12-ranked Pronghorns in the Region IX North season opener.

The Sheridan College Generals sucked the energy right out of the 1,800-seat arena.

SC played the role of spoiler Wednesday night, utilizing a big second half to take down the reigning conference champs, 83-77.

Xavier Jackson scored 22 points, Dmonte Harris chipped in 14, and Celio Araujo contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a game where every possession mattered.

“This was a statement win for us,” Araujo said. “To be able to come out here and show not just the conference, but the rest of the country that we’re for real. We haven’t been getting a lot of respect over the last couple years, but people will see it now. Gillette, they’re a really good team, and we were able to come out here and beat them.”

Although Gillette College played two nonconference games against Impact Academy over the weekend to get a feel for the new stadium, Wednesday night’s matchup was pegged as the grand opening for the Pronghorn Center. Fans were greeted with tours of the multi-million-dollar facility, and the battle between the two Northern Wyoming Community College District schools was the highlight of the evening.

The always-intense rivalry game featured jawing, fan interaction and some pushing and shoving, but the extracurriculars hardly distracted from the action on the court, especially down the stretch.

The Pronghorns took advantage of Sheridan mistakes to close the first half on a 14-0 run. The Generals didn’t score during the final 1:20 of the half, and a turnover led to a Gillette layup as the buzzer sounded, putting Sheridan in a 43-33 halftime hole.

“We weren’t being solid,” Sheridan head coach Matt Hammer said of the first half. “(Gillette) was being solid. They were coming over, taking charges. They were brick-walling, blocking out. We weren’t doing that.”

One thing SC assistant coach Tom Parks noted after the game, though, was that he never feels like this year’s team is ever in a hole it can’t climb out of, and the Generals proved it Wednesday.

Clawing their way back for the first 10 minutes of the second half, the Generals meticulously cut into the Gillette lead.

Even as the Pronghorns answered Sheridan buckets with layups and dunks of their own, the Generals added an extra point here and an extra point there to cut it to 69-66 with 6:30 left to play.

In a game that featured close to 10 offensive foul calls, Harris avoided a charge as he barreled down the lane and rained in a soft floater to cut it to 1. A play later, Araujo was left unguarded on a five-on-four fast break and buried a 3-pointer — his fourth of the game — to give SC its first lead since the opening minutes.

The momentum completely shifted.

The Generals controlled the tempo, forcing desperation shots on the defensive end while crafting positive possessions on offense. They snatched rebounds, ate the clock and created scoring opportunities in the paint as Gillette was suddenly forced to play from behind.

In the closing minutes alone, 7-footer Elhadji Dieng took his third charge of the night, Sebastian Ferenc grabbed two offensive rebounds and Channel Banks took over on offense to give Sheridan its first win over Gillette since Hammer took over three years ago.

As the game bounced between a 3- and 5-point lead, Banks scored 8 straight, including a pull-up jumper at the end of the shot clock that was followed by a confident stare down of the raucous Gillette crowd.

“This is a huge win for our program,” Araujo said. “Coach Hammer, he just got here three years ago, and this was the first year he’s had all his own players. I knew this was a big year for him, especially spending all the time we have in the gym.

“This was a measuring stick for us,” he added. “We can beat any team in the conference, so we have to take this and keep winning from here on out.”

The two teams were solid in the first half, but sloppy defense resulted in nine turnovers and 14 fouls for Sheridan in the half. Gillette’s Jared Evans scored 8 straight in the final minute, including back-to-back 3-pointers, firing up the crowd before hitting the locker room at the break.

But Hammer’s halftime message was simple, and the players heard him loud and clear.

“You aren’t playing as physical as these guys; you aren’t as tough as these guys,” Hammer told his players. “I think our guys took that as a challenge.”

The win didn’t just spoil the Pronghorn Center’s opening; it propelled the Generals into a conference season that isn’t going to get any easier. SC hosts Casper College Saturday, another team that’s hovered around the top 25 this season and many projected a Region IX favorite.

“I’m proud of you guys,” Hammer told his team after the game. “But we’ve still got a long way to go.”

Saturday’s game tips off at 5 p.m. at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.

Final

Sheridan College………………………………………………….33 50 — 83

Gillette College…………………………………………………….43 34 — 77

Scoring

Sheridan — X. Jackson 22, Harris 14, Araujo 12, Sherrell 9, Banks 9, Ricketts 5, Dieng 4, Ferenc 4, D. Jackson 2, Brown 2

Gillette — Evans 28, Mohamed 17, Jeudy 10, Williams 8, McCree 8, Jackson 3, Regis 2, Brown 1

Rebounds

Sheridan 40 (Araujo 7), Gillette 37 (Jeudy 11)

Assists

Sheridan 14 (Araujo 5), Gillette 13 (Williams 5)