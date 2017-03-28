Generals add to point total at EWC rodeo

SHERIDAN — The points poured in for the Sheridan College rodeo team over the weekend at the Eastern Wyoming College rodeo in Torrington. The SC men stretched their first-place regional lead to 920 points ahead of Gillette College, while the women climbed to fourth.

The Generals finished second as a team at the EWC rodeo behind continued individual success, beginning with Douglas’ Hunter Carlson. Carlson swept bareback riding, taking both the long and short rounds along with the aggregate, extending his lead in the regional standings.

Just behind Carlson was teammate Trig Clark, who scored a second-place 75-point ride in the long go and added 72 points in the short round. Kyle Bloomquist finished sixth in the average, as well.

Cameron Benbough finished second in saddle bronc riding and was only one of two cowboys to cover both horses in the short go. Garrett Uptain scored a 79 in the bull-riding long round, which stood as the overall best after a scoreless short go.

Cody Henderson tied Gillette’s Brady Wakefield with a 9.6-second run in tie down roping to finish sixth in the average. He also finished in a tie for fourth in the long round of team roping with partner Callie Robinson behind a 7.8-second run, which boosted Henderson to third in the all-around over the weekend.

Robinson’s showing also propelled her to the reserve all-around title with the addition of a fourth-place breakaway roping finish. She scored a 3.3-second ride in the long go and dropped it to 3.2 seconds in the short round. The scores moved her to eighth in the regional standings, but she’s only 70 points out of third place.

Banner’s Cricket Cunningham finished in a three-way tie for seventh in long round of goat tying and managed to move to a three-way tie for second in the short go, placing her fourth in the average.

The Lady Generals rounded out the scoring with some strong showings in barrel racing, led by Morgan Link and a blazing 15.47-second run. She took second in the long go with a 15.54-second ride before her dominating run in the short round — the fasted of the weekend — moved her to first in the aggregate. The weekend’s performances moved Link to third in the regional standings.

LaTasha Weiferich beat Link in the long round with a 15.50-second run, and she still took second in the aggregate, despite a tipped barrel in the short round.

The SC rodeo team will have a weekend off before embarking on the final three stops of the regular season. The closing stretch will begin with a trip to Colorado State on April 7.