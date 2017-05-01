Garcia receives International Emeritus Award

SHERIDAN — Northern Wyoming Community College District Dean of Students Carol Garcia has been awarded the Association of College Unions International Emeritus Award. The award is bestowed to professionals for their leadership and dedication to serving students and advancing campus community through their careers in the college union and student activities field.

Since 1992, Garcia has worked at Sheridan College in the college union and student activities field, where she has progressively gained more responsibility in the Northern Wyoming Community College District. Garcia was an active volunteer with ACUI from 1993-2008. She served as the recreation chair, the small schools chair and the regional director.

“Carol has given her life to building community at Sheridan College,” said Dr. Leah Barrett, vice president for student affairs. “The role of the College Union is evident at Sheridan College because of the leadership and passion of Carol Garcia. She has left a legacy with programs, systems and well-trained staff that will continue to perpetuate a commitment to a sense of community and inclusion at Sheridan College.”

Garcia will retire from Sheridan College after 25 years of service.

“Carol has been instrumental in creating opportunities for students on our campus,” said Larissa Bonnet, director of housing and campus life. “She opened up campus life programming to more than just residents and continued to build the intramural program. Carol brought opportunities to students you would see at a four-year college or university. I am fortunate to have been able to work with Carol and have her as an advocate and mentor.”