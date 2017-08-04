Game and Fish tests birds for West Nile

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department needs the community’s help in tracking and managing the state’s sage grouse population by reporting dead sage grouse to the department so it can be tested for West Nile virus.

WGFD sage grouse program coordinator Tom Christiansen said there have been positive cases of West Nile in the state. As of Aug. 28, the state reported eight cases of the virus — one horse case in Campbell County and seven mosquito pools — six in Goshen County and one in Laramie County.

The seven positive mosquito pools are of 247 total pools tested.

“I would say that is fairly low incidence at this point,” Christiansen said.

While the number of cases is low now, WGFD communications director Renny MacKay said the state has had deaths due to the virus in the past.

Christiansen said it can become hard to track the number of cases of West Nile because as the virus becomes more commonplace, reporting decreases.

“There may not be less of the virus around, but it just isn’t receiving the attention,” Christiansen said. “And it just becomes less newsworthy and less report worthy because it’s not a new thing like it was 10 years ago.”

Christiansen said to help, the community can report dead sage grouse.

He said carcasses reported should be intact and not a result of roadkill or predation.

Sage grouse is used for testing, Christiansen said, because of its vulnerability and low resistance to the virus.

“They’re not like a pheasant; a pheasant can be a carrier of it, it can have West Nile virus in its bloodstream but it won’t kill them,” Christiansen said. “For sage grouse it’s essentially 100 percent lethal.”

Other bird species that are vulnerable are black birds and some birds of prey, Christiansen said.

He said reporting or collecting of carcasses should be done within a day or so. According to a WGFD press release, the chances of a human contracting the virus from handling a dead bird is remote, but WGFD officials recommend picking up any carcasses with an inverted plastic sack while wearing gloves.

Christiansen said there’s typically zero to three cases of West Nile documented in Wyoming annually, with 2003 and 2007 being exceptions. He said the best action to the virus is prevention.

One way is to use minnows in ponds to reduce the number of mosquito larva or a larvicide.

Christiansen said the oil and gas industry has criteria for how to design water facilities when they have excess water to dispose of. He said the ponds designed for this are done in a way that they’re not mosquito friendly.

“What’s the saying, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Christiansen said. “It’s true in this case as well.”