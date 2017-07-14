Fuhrman reflects on tenure as Teacher of the Year, WSBE board member

SHERIDAN — When the Wyoming Department of Education chose Ryan Fuhrman as the Wyoming Teacher of the Year last fall, Fuhrman had no idea it would lead him to where he is today.

Fuhrman, who was appointed to the Wyoming State Board of Education, has had a whirlwind of a year. Not only has he carried out obligations required as Teacher of the Year, but he was also appointed to a six-year term as a board member of the Wyoming State Board of Education.

Fuhrman is a science teacher at Sheridan Junior High School. He is entering his 16th year of teaching and sixth year in Sheridan County School District 2.

As the state’s teacher of the year, Fuhrman was recognized by Gov. Matt Mead during the State of the State address, but that was only the start of his meetings with top government officials. Fuhrman, along with teachers of the year from other states, met with President Donald Trump at the White House in April.

While it was a brief meeting, Fuhrman called the experience “surreal.”

While he saw it as an honor to meet with the president, Fuhrman said he especially enjoyed meeting with others who were selected as the Teacher of the Year in their respective states. Conversations with others provided him with invaluable insight as to how much children benefit from receiving their education in Wyoming.

“What we have going on here in Wyoming — and especially in Sheridan — is not the same across the nation,” Fuhrman said. “We are very blessed in terms of resources, our community support and the issues we are dealing with.”

In the spring, Fuhrman was offered a seat on the WSBE.

“I thought it was a good opportunity for Sheridan and for myself,” Fuhrman said.

Fuhrman admits there has been a learning curve since he joined the WSBE — understanding the components of how the board works with the Legislature and other districts and learning the issues surrounding the state.

However, with every meeting, Fuhrman said he’s gaining additional knowledge. He said his insight as a current teacher provides a unique perspective to the board.

“Ryan’s connection to his students, colleagues, community and our state provide immense value and insight to the State Board of Education,” said Wyoming Department of Education Superintendent Jillian Balow. “He asserts direct and genuine advocacy for students — a voice that is needed in policy discussions. We are honored to have him serve in our schools and at the state level.”

Working with board members has been an enjoyable experience, Fuhrman said. He believes the sitting members of the WSBE are cognizant of the issues and the effects their decisions have on districts.

“What I’ve always enjoyed about being from Wyoming is the good nature of the people on the board,” Fuhrman said. “There is no one on the board with their private agenda. The agenda is just trying to ensure quality education for all Wyoming students.”

The WSBE will tackle several issues in the coming months.

The board is currently reexamining graduation requirements for Wyoming students, which he expects will take plenty of time and deliberation. The board is also reviewing elements of the federal accountability system required as part of the Every Student Succeeds Act.

Additionally, the board will continue to monitor the new Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress test, which will be implemented in the beginning of the 2017-18 school year.

“It’s been a ride, but it’s been an incredible opportunity,” Fuhrman said. “I’m glad to have gone on it.”