Frustrations expressed with Ramaco coal mine

SHERIDAN — Some frustrations have arisen among residents who could be affected by Ramaco Carbon’s proposed coal mine.

Big Horn resident Gillian Malone not only submitted a letter of concern to the Department of Environmental Quality, but said she attended the Sheridan County Commission meeting March 7 to express her apprehensions.

Malone said her main concern is that the company is in experimental stages, and after multiple business proposals she’s afraid of the devastation that could occur in the wake of a failed business.

“I have no confidence in somebody that comes forward with three different plans one after the other,” Malone said. “And the state just accepts them as though that’s normal. And it’s just not normal for a proponent to flip flop that much when they’re proposing something.”

Additionally, Malone said she has concerns for the land. She said that she often recreates in the area around the proposed mine and noted that as a historic mining area with multiple underground mines, the land is unstable.

“Whether it’s a coal mine to create carbon fiber or not, it’s still going to be mined, which means they will be blasting,” Malone said. “… I would think blasting could exacerbate the problems that are already there in terms of the instability of the ground. Not to mention people’s buildings.”

Buildings that could be affected include Brooke Collins’ home. Collins, a fifth-generation resident of Monarch, lives in the old stone Saint Thomas Catholic Church. In a letter she wrote to the DEQ, Collins said she renovated the 1920s structure and she’s concerned the blasting “may well cause this entire stone structure to crumble.”

Collins said she has yet to see how the company plans on monitoring, controlling or remedying potential consequences in any proposals made.

“For me, the big issue is making sure that they’re planning on being good neighbors,” Collins said, “and so far they haven’t been.”

Collins said she’s neither against coal nor economic development. Not only was Collins a coal miner for more than a decade, she said she currently heats her house with coal. She said she just thinks there needs to be more openness about the plans.

Collins said an informal hearing for the community members to express concerns was requested. A letter was filed from DEQ Deputy Directory Alan Edwards that said that after careful consideration, he had determined an informal attempt at resolving disputes is unlikely to be successful.

He said he referred the permit application to the Environmental Quality Council for review at a contested case hearing. This will take place in Cheyenne, which Collins said adds to frustrations.

“That’s kind of the distressing part of it,” Collins said. “They won’t bring anything up here so that people who are concerned with this can attend the meetings.”

Sheridan County Commissioners Mike Nickel and Steve Maier said while the Sheridan County Commission is not involved until a non-mine structure is actually proposed, requiring a re-zone or conditional use permit, the commission does encourage DEQ and Ramaco to hold public meetings of some kind to address concerns.

“It would just be nice to talk to them as neighbors, instead of this legal process,” Collins said, “so that we know what we’re looking at.”