Fritz wins, TR golf second in opening tourney

DAYTON — Both the Tongue River High School boys and girls golf tennis opened the 2017 season on high notes Friday.

The teams traveled to Sundance for a one-day tournament and took home second place in both fields. Along with the strong team finishes, the Eagles and Lady Eagles medaled four golfers, including one at the top of the podium.

Jaren Fritz was the top male golfer Friday, carding an 86 to claim the first-place individual medal to kick off his season. Joining Fritz near the top of the leaderboard was teammate Nick Summers, whose 91 placed the golfer third.

For the Lady Eagles, Katelyn Abbott was the top scorer. Her 107 placed her sixth at the event. Aspen Boulter also finished in the top 10 with a 128, good for eighth place.

The Tongue River golfers will look to build on their opening rounds at a tournament in Upton Saturday.