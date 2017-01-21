Fritz scores 25, Tongue River wins three straight

DAYTON — When asked, Tongue River basketball head coach Ronnie Stewart said his team’s win wasn’t just good.

“No. It was a not a good win, it was a great win for us,” he said ecstatically.

The Eagles opened the conference season with a 60-53 victory over Wright.

The win marks the third victory in as many games for Tongue River. This is a positive sign for a team that started the season with a 3-5 record, Stewart said, adding that the close victory opens what could be a promising season for the Eagles.

“We have a great crowd around us, we have a lot of support from our fans,” Stewart said. “The boys feed off of it, and they should.”

Sophomore guard Jaren Fritz jumpstarted the offense with 25 points — 21 of which came in the second quarter. He went 11 for 12 from the free throw line, as well.

The game started picturesque for the Eagles. The team knocked down five of its six first attempts from the field, which led to a solid lead midway through the first.

But Wright forced its way back into it with a 7-0 run near the end of the opening quarter, and matched the Eagles stride-for-stride until the horn sounded signaling the end of the first half. The teams went into the locker room knotted up at 21.

Things looked as if they would fall apart for the Eagles in the beginning of the second half. The shots weren’t falling, and Tongue River started to get flustered with the effective Panther full-court press. Wright took a 6-point lead midway through the third with the momentum on its side.

Then, Fritz caught fire.

Fritz dropped 8 points in the final two minutes of the third to take a fragile 2-point lead into the final quarter.

A charged up Tongue River offense tore apart Wright’s defense and its press, as the Eagles found themselves with plenty of open opportunities. The Eagles also knocked down nine of its 11 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.

Stewart said Fritz’s clutch buckets in the second half were exactly what the doctor ordered.

“Jaren has been struggling early on, but he hit some big shots for us,” Stewart said. “All the boys really stepped up for us, and that’s what we needed. We need guys who can come up and make big shots for us.”

Stewart also said his defense stepped up in the final minutes, taking away key opportunities for the Panthers.

While the Eagles celebrated Friday, they have an important game ahead of them. On Saturday, they’ll take on county rival third-ranked Big Horn in an away game. Stewart expects a barnburner in the weekend finale.

“We are going to expect them to pressure us a lot,” Stewart said. “If we can handle their pressure, stay disciplined on defense and get good, quality shots, it’s going to be a very good game.”

Big Horn and Tongue River tip off at 4 p.m. at Big Horn High School.

Final

Wright ……………. 12 9 14 18 — 53

Tongue River …… 16 5 16 23 — 60

Scoring

Wright — Millin 23, Belt 13, Leithead 10, Jurgens 7

Tongue River —Fritz 25, Buller 13, Keo 9, Kutterer 5, Hatzenbiler 4, Schroder 2, Patterson 2