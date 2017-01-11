Freezing with ease

Over the holidays we celebrated with family and had our usual Christmas dinner of filet and crab legs. This is a fairly easy dinner to prepare and, because my birthday falls on this holiday, I decided I didn’t want to spend all of it in the kitchen.

So we throw some dead flesh on the grill and steam some crab legs and everyone is happy. Stephen does his thing with twice baked potatoes and we add fried Brussels sprouts with a balsamic vinegar reduction.

The day after Christmas is when I take the leftover crab and usually make crab cakes. This year I made a Hot Crab Woody instead.

Years ago we lived for a dozen years in North Carolina, about a 100 miles from the beach. Living in the south taught me many things and made me realize just how lucky I was to have been born in the West. One thing we enjoyed was a dish at a small, family owned restaurant called Mordecai’s in Littleton, North Carolina. Of course the dish was fabulous, so fabulous we still talk about it decades after the fact and lament that the recipe was top secret.

So I decided to tackle a version that we could make our own and I ensured that it would taste great by using only top quality and fresh ingredients. One of those was Olathe, Colorado, sweet corn cut from the cob in August and frozen. Olathe sweet corn is about the best sweet corn that you could hope for. The corn has been test grown in other locations and has not been as sweet as that grown in this little sleepy town on Colorado’s western slope. Kind of like Palisade peaches, for some sweet reason they are also the best peaches you will ever eat.

Anyway, I tossed together diced onion and bell pepper, leftover steamed crab and added about 1 1/2 cups of the sweet corn, popped the dish into a 350 degree oven for a short 30 minutes and served the dip on rounds of baguette. Really a hit on the day after Christmas.

Here are a few freezing tips to keep food safe and tasting great:

• Divide food into individual servings so it freezes and thaws quickly. Allow foods to cool to room temperature before freezing.

• Wrap foods well with heavy-duty plastic wrap then add a wrap of foil before placing into plastic containers with tight-fitting lids or freezer bags.

• Thaw frozen foods in the refrigerator then eat as soon as possible.

• Avoid freezing high sodium foods, which don’t freeze well.

• Fruits and vegetables with a high water content such as lettuce, tomatoes and watermelon don’t freeze well. Also, fat doesn’t freeze well, so trim most of the excess fat from steaks before freezing.

