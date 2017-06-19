Free production of ‘The Fantasticks’ set for Tuesday

SHERIDAN — The world’s longest-running musical, billed as “the perfect musical” by The Wall Street Journal, will be staged Tuesday in Sheridan.

Presented by the University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance, “The Fantasticks,” a family-friendly, funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, two meddling parents and a wall, will be performed at the WYO Theater at 7 p.m.

The UW production is free and open to the public.

Directed by UW Assistant Professor Kevin Inouye, “The Fantasticks” production is on a tour to four different Wyoming communities from June 18-21, and is sponsored by the UW Department of Theatre and Dance, in conjunction with UW Fine Arts Outreach.

The play is part of UW’s 64th annual Snowy Range Summer Theatre season; the production is being staged June 15-17 and June 23-24 at UW’s Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.

“The Fantasticks” has enchanted audiences all over the world since Dwight Eisenhower’s presidency.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.