Free health center switching to sliding fee scale

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Health Center will shift from a free clinic to a charitable clinic starting July 1.

Currently, Health Center Executive Director Wendy Ongaro said they do not bill third party payers and request a $10 donation from patients. As a charitable clinic, payment will work on a sliding fee scale and the clinic will have the ability to bill third party payers such as Medicaid.

Ongaro appeared before the Sheridan County Commission to ask its approval for the switch during Monday’s staff meeting.

The Health Center currently rents its building from the county.

Ongaro said the center did not receive the $1.3 million grant it applied for in July 2016 that would have allowed it to become a community health center and expand its services. The grant went to a center in Laramie.

She also said currently there is stress on the different foundations that provide the clinic’s funding and there are difficulties with donation-based payment from both sides.

“I’ve had some patients that they’ve come in sick as heck because they haven’t had the $10,” Ongaro said. “And then we have other folks that have been coming to us for years that have never paid $10.”

Ongaro said that patient income will still be verified primarily through pay stubs. The sliding scale model she presented splits patients into six groups: patients in poverty, unemployed patients in poverty, patients in poverty who are homeless, Medicaid patients, low-income patients and upper-income patients.

According to federal poverty guidelines for 2017, a family of one is considered in poverty if he or she makes less than $12,060 a year or $1,005 a month. A family of two is considered in poverty if its income is less than $16,240 a year. The threshold for a family of four is less than $24,600 a year.

The patients in poverty group includes those who are employed and who have housing but still fall into this financial range. These patients will be charged a $50 annual subscription fee for services.

This subscription will cover everything — all visits to the clinic, lab work, X-rays, prescriptions, access to a medical provider and more. Ongaro said that the clinic’s services are worth about $3,500 a year per person.

The unemployed patients in poverty are those who are unemployed but who have housing. These patients’ annual $50 subscription fee will be waived for the first six months, after which eligibility will be evaluated.

For patients who are in poverty and homeless, the subscription fee will be waived until housing is stable with an eligibility evaluation every six months. She said this is geared toward Volunteers of America clients, the Sheridan Community Shelter and rehabilitation programs.

“So that’s how we’re trying to build that balance between being a safety net but also making sure that people are making the contribution they need to their medical care,” Ongaro said.

Medicaid patients will have a copay that depends on the plan and the clinic will bill Medicaid for visits, medications and tests.

Low-income patients, which include those with an annual income of less than $24,120 for a family of one, will be charged an annual subscription fee of $100. Upper-income patients, those who earn more than $24,120 per year for a family of one, will have a $50 per month subscription fee.

The Sheridan County Commission supported the change unanimously.

“You’re the expert in this field and you’ve done a lot of work on this,” Sheridan County Commissioner Bob Rolston said, “and I can’t see anything that we would (do) other than just jump right in and support it 100 percent.”