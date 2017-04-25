Four women to be recognized at FAB

SHERIDAN — It’s springtime in Sheridan and that means awards season. After the red carpets are rolled up for movie stars on TV, they are rolled out in Sheridan to recognize community members who make a point of giving back to the city in which they live.

Among those recognitions is the FAB Woman of the Year, given as part of the FAB (For. About. By.) Women’s Conference that will take place Friday at Sheridan College.

In addition to a slate full of talented speakers participating in the event, The Sheridan Press asked community members to nominate women for the annual award that recognizes strength, determination, adaptability, humanity, vision, leadership and integrity.

This year, four women were nominated for the honor: Carrie Sisson, Tempe Murphy, Sonja Caywood and Marta Ostler.

Carrie Sisson

Carrie Sisson received her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Wyoming and graduated from the UW College of Law in 2009.

She has been an active board member for the Antelope Butte Foundation and the Salvation Army.

According to Carrie Haderlie, who nominated Sisson, in her professional, volunteer and private life, Sisson brings a kindness and caring attitude to everything she does.

“If you ask her for a favor, she is there — and she is more than capable of pretty much anything she is asked to do,” Haderlie said. “She has worked on a number of boards and special projects, but she is also a hardworking mother of two beautiful small children, and works hard to be the best mother she can be.”

Haderlie noted that Sisson has a number of connections across the state that she uses to better the community in all of her engagements — from one-on-one interactions to positions on local boards.

Tempe Murphy

Tempe Murphy is primarily known as the biggest Broncs fan in town. But, she’s more than that. Murphy has served as a Sheridan High School Booster Club board member, on the board of the YMCA, on the K-Life board and has volunteered for the Wyoming Rehab’s Hoop Jam, Sheridan Rotary, Relay for Life and Academics for All. She has also been a board member of the Wyoming Cancer Society and was named that organization’s volunteer of the year.

She has worked for Sheridan County School District 2, Wyoming Rehab and Rehabilitation Enterprises of North Eastern Wyoming.

Murphy’s impact has stretched across generations as she seeks to give back to Sheridan.

“I believe Tempe is one of Sheridan’s greatest citizens,” said Don Julian, who nominated Murphy for the award, “and I believe her presence makes this community a better place for all.”

Sonja Caywood

Sonja Caywood has a lengthy history in local arts. She has brought life back to the Kleiber Cabin in Dayton, taught classes at the SAGE Community Arts Center, Tongue River Valley Community Center and a number of other local facilities.

She has volunteered as a SAGE summer camp instructor, as a vacation Bible school counselor, for after-school programs and has donated her art to local charities, fundraisers and auctions.

According to her nominators, Caywood is “always available to lend a helping hand where needed,” including manual labor, positive energy, hard work, helping others, sharing her talent as an artist, leading visitors to local shops and other businesses and educating visitors and locals about the history of the Tongue River Valley.

Marta Ostler

Marta Ostler currently works with Sheridan Memorial Hospital as the wound clinic manager and in physical therapy. She has volunteered for a number of local events, including the three-on-three basketball tournament, as a 4-H leader, for her church and in a number of other capacities.

Ostler is also an accomplished athlete who has both participated in and volunteered for the Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run.

In order to better serve the community, Ostler has continued to seek training to offer the best care to Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s patients.

She also serves on the board for Sheridan College’s massage therapy program and helps provide training for students.

She is a graduate of Leadership Sheridan County and puts community first, her nominators said.

To join the community in honoring the contributions of these four women, attend the FAB Women’s Conference on Friday. Tickets for the event are still available through thesheridanpress.com.

For additional information, contact Kristen Czaban at kristen.czaban@thesheridanpress.com or 672-2431, ext. 7008.