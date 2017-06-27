Four complete early childhood education training

SHERIDAN — The 4Kids organization found plenty of success in the inaugural year of its program.

The 4Kids organization, a nonprofit aimed at improving child care in the Sheridan area, had four early childhood professionals complete its training over the last year.

Lynn Gordon, the coordinator of the 4Kids organization, is also a counselor and a certified teacher. She said the four completions signaled a good start for the first year of the 4Kids organization.

Nancy McIntyre, Nancy Weaver, Susan Barnes and Shari Mortensen all received certificates of participation from the 4Kids early childhood education training programs.

All educators who completed the program work at Tongue River Child’s Place.

The curriculum, called “You are a Key,” combines high-quality practices and aligns with state and national standards.

Those involved with training in the program include counselors, teachers, occupational therapists and other early childhood professionals.

Members of 4Kids came up with a model that enriched education for early childhood professionals in the community.

Trainers divvied up topics based on their strengths.

Training centered around topics ranging from program management, diversity, professionalism, child growth and development, health and safety, behavior and learning environments.

Participants typically complete 10 hours per month of training.

They need 120 hours to align to national standards, and 4Kids provides 72 hours of that training. Participates also have to put together a portfolio and take a test to earn certification.

“I really appreciate the relationships that we’ve developed with the child care providers,” said Shellie Szmyd, an occupational therapist who works with 4Kids. “It’s two-way — we learn as much from them as they do from us.”

Tongue River Child’s Place staff members are receiving STARS credit, which is a continuing education training in line with state of Wyoming licensing in child care, for their efforts.

“When these women complete and go through all of those standards and take the test and everything, it’s equivalent to an associate degree,” Gordon said.

“And like any other profession, you have to maintain it.”

The Joe and Arlene Watt Foundation, the Homer A. & Mildred S. Scott Foundation and the Chandler H. Kibbee and Mercedes K. Kibbee Foundation provided funding for the project.

Gordon said ensuring child care is available remains important, but providing high-quality, child enrichment is crucial.

“Our goal is to support the provider,” Gordon said.

“If we do not have day care, our country does not run,” she added.

The organization is gearing up to start its second year and will soon look for candidates to participate in the next round of the program.