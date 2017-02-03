Foundations essential to kids’ dental health

February is “Children’s Dental Health Month.”

We would like to take this time to publicly thank the B.F. and Rose H. Perkins and Kibbee Foundations for their contributions to children’s dental health. These foundations have financed the Healthy Habits, Healthy Kids Program for elementary students during the past three years.

This is a voluntary program that focuses on behaviors that promote not only oral health but general health in children. Currently, the program is reaching 1,115 students in School District 2. During February, these foundations will be providing toothbrushes and floss to all elementary students in Sheridan, as well as students at Head Start, Child Development Center and the YMCA Daycare. These foundations understand that prevention is key to achieving good health.

If you need help with your own brushing and flossing techniques, check out these links from the American Dental Association:

www.mouthhealthy.org/en/az-topics/b/brushing-your-teeth

www.mouthhealthy.org/en/az-topics/f/flossing

Janet Berry, RDH

Big Horn

Sherrie Hotchkiss

Sheridan