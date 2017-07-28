Forward Sheridan focusing on awareness, attitude, action

At Forward Sheridan we operate under the A-cubed philosophy for economic development — aware, attitude and action. We assisted and secured a new business relocation into the Sheridan area. This was accomplished through the collaboration of Sheridan Chamber of Commerce and, to an extent, the Wyoming Business Council (Brandi Harlow).

DownRange Operations is/was located in Jackson, Mississippi, with a focus on off-shore training for the Department of State and other federal government entities. So essentially, they can operate from anywhere in the U.S. Their website is www.downrangeopns.com.

Their journey looking for a location encompassed a broad tour of Wyoming with the emphasis on the northeastern sector. Sheridan was fortunate to have some of the resources they need for business, including using the University of Wyoming incubator as an immediate office location. Aiding their decision was the collaborative and open effort by the Chamber and Forward Sheridan. Walt Smith, the CEO, has a broad range of experience and the approach to community he witnessed around economic development was a pleasant and productive surprise. Using local resources is our method of operations; we used it this week (Tuesday) with the Downtown Sheridan Association and use it almost every week.

Action: The Forward Sheridan board has directed our efforts toward recruitment. Forward Sheridan made a visit to DownRange Operations for due diligence.

DownRange was open about many of their transactions and a couple of reference checks clearly supported their success as a business in the sector they work. These are all factors that encourage recruitment posture.

Success with DownRange is a validation of the “telecommuter” concept that we have been working for more than seven months. Our community has gained five “telecommuter” types from Colorado, Wyoming, Texas (this is a new venture) and now Mississippi. Sheridan offers, in places, very solid internet connection, is a safe area (schools, downtown, community), and consistent availability of real estate. What we are discovering is that candidate telecommuter businesses seem to have sort of a Rocky Mountain location bias.

Attitude: A couple of factors unique to Sheridan have been pointed out to me by businesses we recruit. Forward Sheridan is fortunate and we use our investors/board in recruitment conversations. This is a two-sided benefit —their specific industry skills can provide an accurate assessment of issues such as workforce, financing, connectivity and power. Secondly, the open discussion with business leaders is welcomed as a simple encouraging voice that you can live and work in Sheridan. The Forward Sheridan board maintains and consistently works with our team to assure an open and encouraging voice to potential business candidates of all types.

Forward Sheridan operations are changing. Our recent board focus/retreat has directed us to provide weekly updates to our board and increase our frequency of our newsletter. Please contact the Forward Sheridan office or email jay@forwardsheridan.com for a copy. The newsletters will be on the website and Facebook.

Jay Stender is the executive director of Forward Sheridan.