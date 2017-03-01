Forward Sheridan discusses airport, business leads, mine

SHERIDAN — During a special meeting of the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, the state approved $1.1 million in funding for the coming year, County Commissioner Steve Maier said at Tuesday’s Forward Sheridan meeting.

Maier said that Sheridan still has about $750,000 to raise locally to help keep Denver Air Connection in Sheridan providing commercial air service.

He said the county and the city are working together and that the county has contributed about $450,000, which they hadn’t anticipated, causing the county to dive into its “diminishing” reserves.

Attendees at the meeting also noted that beginning in June, Denver Air Connection will add Saturday and Sunday morning flights to its schedule for the summer months. Maier said the airline will still complete the same number of annual flights.

The airline will trade afternoon Tuesday, Wednesday flights in the fall to allow for more flights during tourism season.

“Changing the schedule for the summer to pick up those other days is actually going to be a big help,” Forward Sheridan CEO Jay Stender said. “We had a loss of opportunity for revenue by not having adequate flights on Saturday and Sunday and so that’s a great thing.”

Maier said that Key Lime Air, the company that owns Denver Air Connection, is also in the process of changing the certification of the airline from charter to commercial.

He said the process is lengthy and expensive, but the result should lead to baggage and codeshare agreements. Such agreements would allow customers to continue straight to their next flight in the Denver airport, rather than having to claim their bags and go back through security.

Also during the meeting, Stender said Forward Sheridan has many leads for businesses wanting to come to Sheridan. One is a military training and operations company.

Stender said the company has already visited Sheridan and was attracted to the community’s work with Wounded Warriors. He said the other selling point for the company is Wyoming’s landscape, which is similar to that in China and Korea, which is the kind of climate and landscape for which the company trains.

While the company will be returning to Sheridan soon, Stender said there will also be a trip to the company’s headquarters in Mississippi so Forward Sheridan can see its actual operations.

Another interested business is a grocery store for North Main Street, which Stender said is exactly what that area needs.

“If you look at Sheridan from Fifth Street north there’s about 6,200 people up there, maybe 6,500 people,” Stender said, “and we’re starved for a retail grocery store up there.”

He said the Montana-based store will be looking at the area this month.

The board also briefly discussed the new Brook Mine planned for north of Sheridan. Ramaco Carbon LLC told The Sheridan Press in an interview that the mine will focus on developing coal-derived carbon fiber for automobile parts and lightweight cars, among other products.

While the Forward Sheridan board said it needed more information before taking a position on the mine, Mayor Roger Miller said he supports it and hopes the proximity of the mine to the North Main Street neighborhoods will benefit the growth of both projects.

“That should be a fantastic opportunity,” Miller said. “I will support it personally and I’ll try to convince everyone else to do that as well.”