STORY — The Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site will host this year’s production of “Full Moon Fort” on Oct. 6-7.

The event, which will feature historical and ghostly tours will take place from 7-10 p.m. each night. The cost is $10 per person.

Tour sizes for the event are limited, but spots may be reserved by calling 307-684-7629.

For more information, email Misty Stoll at misty.stoll@wyo.gov.