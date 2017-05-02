Fort Mackenzie announces third-quarter honor roll

SHERIDAN — Fort Mackenzie High School and the Wright Place Middle School announced the students who earned spots on the schools’ third-quarter honor rolls recently.
Students on the “A” Honor Roll for The Wright Place are:
• Sixth grade — Andrew Gideon
Students on the “B” Honor Roll for The Wright Place are:
• Sixth grade — Keith Conant
• Seventh grade — Vistara Anderson, Savannah Barnes, JW Fort, Thomas Kaupp, Logan Watts
• Eighth grade — Kaci Dolan, Ross Norskog
Students on the “A” Honor Roll for FMHS are:
• 10th grade — Mercy Duval, Cheyenne Feley, Kailey Mortensen, Myricle Stuart
• 11th grade — Rachel Jahiel, Truman McTiernan
• 12th grade — Bethany Gideon, Austin Moreland
Students on the “B” Honor Roll for FMHS are:
Ninth grade — Charles Bringham, Travon McGuire, Jade Mespelt, William Palmer, Vikki Swinyer, Kyle Thesing
10th grade — Kelli Bennage, Eric Dickson, Zachery Hoon, Cheyanne Oryall
11th grade — Alexandria Rae Bautista, Matthew Benedict, Shyanna Martin
12th grade — Chauncey Bales, Mason Clark, Evan Wilkins