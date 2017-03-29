Former WYSTAR director pleads not guilty to 25 felony counts

SHERIDAN — A former Sheridan resident and director of WYSTAR faces 25 felony charges out of Albany County for sexual exploitation of a child, blackmail, attempted blackmail, felonious restraint and sexual assault in the first degree.

During his arraignment on Tuesday, Scott Alan Addison pleaded not guilty in 2nd Judicial District Court in Albany County to one count of sexual assault in the first degree, one count of blackmail, two counts of attempted blackmail, one count of felonious restraint and 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Court documents identified six victims involved with Addison from May 2015 to February 2017.

According to court documents, Addison used various social media and dating apps to approach the young women. He has been accused of assaulting and taking nude photos of some of the women, which he later used as blackmail. The victims included women ages 17-19. One female was reported missing in May 2015, after Addison took the girl and her friend to his home in Laramie and refused to give them a ride back to Cheyenne.

According to a 2002 article from The Associated Press, Addison took over as WYSTAR executive director in 2000. It is unclear when Addison left the organization, which is now known as Volunteers of America Northern Rockies. The Wyoming Substance Abuse Treatment and Recovery Center was founded in 1977 as the Sheridan Halfway House, housing alcoholics and drug addicts and those returning to the community after incarceration. It became VOANR in 2008.

Addison also worked as a former Boise addictions therapist for the Ada County drug and veterans courts and for the Idaho Council on Domestic Violence and Victim Assistance. The Idaho Statesman reported that Addison worked for the Ada County specialty courts as a drug and alcohol counselor from March 2010 until he was fired in June 2014. The March 28 article said Addison filed a lawsuit claiming he was discriminated against because he was a man in an office that employed 21 women and four men, as well as claiming his bosses failed to accommodate his bipolar disorder, diagnosed in 1991. The county claims Addison made unwanted sexual advances toward his female coworkers.

Pendley & Associates told The Sheridan Press that Addison’s therapist services were contracted out by the organization based out of Laramie and Cheyenne.

Addison’s five-day jury trial is set to begin Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. in 2nd Judicial District Court at the Albany County Courthouse in Laramie.