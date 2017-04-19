Former Ucross artists in residence earn Pulitzers

UCROSS — Two Ucross Foundation Fellows, writer Colson Whitehead and composer Du Yun, have been named recipients of 2017 Pulitzer Prizes.

Whitehead won the Pulitzer Prize in fiction for his novel “The Underground Railroad.” The Pulitzer committee calls the book “a smart melding of realism and allegory that combines the violence of slavery and the drama of escape in a myth that speaks to contemporary America.” Whitehead was in residence at Ucross in the fall of 2001, through a partnership between Ucross and the Ernest Hemingway Foundation/PEN Award for Debut Fiction.

Du Yun won the Pulitzer Prize in music for her composition “Angel’s Bone,” which premiered in January 2016 at the Prototype Festival, 3LD Arts and Technology Center in New York City. The Pulitzer committee said it is “a bold operatic work that integrates vocal and instrumental elements and a wide range of styles into a harrowing allegory for human trafficking in the modern world.” Du Yun, who was in residence at Ucross in 2010, was the first composer to come through collaboration with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s Elaine Lebenbom Memorial Award for Female Composers.

Sheridan area residents had the opportunity to hear Du Yun speak about her music in June 2010, when she gave a presentation at Sheridan College. A total of 10 Pulitzer Prize winners have been fellows at Ucross Foundation, including Ayad Akhtar, Annie Baker, Nilo Cruz, Bruce Norris, Annie Proulx, Paula Vogel, Doug Wright and Charles Wuorinen.