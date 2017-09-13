Former Sheridan resident chosen for leadership program

SHERIDAN — Group 37 participants have been announced by the program’s director, Terry Hejny. The two-year program will begin in September.

The newest members of Nebraska’s premier two-year agricultural leadership development program are involved in production agriculture and/or agribusiness in Nebraska.

LEAD Fellows will participate in 12 monthly three-day seminars across Nebraska, a 10-day national study/travel seminar and a 14-16 day international study/travel seminar. The goal of the program is to develop problem solvers, decision makers and spokespersons for agriculture and Nebraska.

The Nebraska LEAD Program is operated by the nonprofit Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council in cooperation with the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and 12 other institutions of higher education throughout Nebraska.

Kyle Ann Compton Hopkins was among the participants chosen for the program. Hopkins is a 1993 graduate of Sheridan High School and 1995 graduate of Sheridan College. She earned her bachelor’s degree in agri-business from Chadron State College. Hopkins is the daughter of Bob Compton of Ten Sleep and Judy Musgrave of Sheridan and Decker, Montana.