Forest Service seeks public input on trail maintenance

SHERIDAN — The U.S. Forest Service needs the public’s help to identify trails in need of maintenance.

The request is part of the National Forest System Trails Stewardship Act which was passed in December 2016. The act calls for the Department of Agriculture to publish a national strategy in the Federal Register to increase the role of volunteers and partners in trail maintenance nationwide.

USFS recreation staff officer Dave McKee said for the pilot program, the U.S. was divided into nine regions. The Bighorn National Forest sits in the Rocky Mountain region with states like Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas and the Black Hills of South Dakota.

He said local offices will send the public recommendations to the regional office, and there the office will narrow down the submissions to no more than five for the entire region to send to Washington.

McKee said both the regional offices and Washington are looking for three criteria: need, opportunities and potential for a partner and the capacity to work well with a partner.

He said when determining need, officials will look for a defined location and problems such as reduced access to public land, risk of harm to natural resources, public safety, an impassable trail and increased future maintenance cost.

On a national level, nine to 15 priority areas will be chosen for the initial maintenance project.

McKee said the Bighorn National Forest currently has about 550 miles of non-motorized trails, 200 miles of motorized trails and 40 miles of Nordic ski trails in the winter.

Tongue District recreation staff officer Cheri Jones said the maintenance strategy the Bighorn National Forest currently uses was established in the early 2000s.

She said the trails were divided and ranked from high to low priority for maintenance.

Once the USFS determined how many trails it could maintain a year, a schedule was created to dictate which trails needed work during which years.

While McKee said on average the USFS logs about 1,000 hours of volunteer labor a year for trail maintenance, the Stewardship Act aims to establish policy to increase that figure nationwide.

According to the act, nationally, the USFS is able to maintain only a quarter of the trails to agency standard, leaving the agency with a maintenance backlog of $314 million.

Jones said the public can complete the short survey, which can be found on the USFS website, to officially submit a trail for consideration.

Additionally, she said they’re looking for outfitters, guides and entities with which to partner.