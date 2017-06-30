Forest officials urge recreationists to stay safe

SHERIDAN — If your plans for the Fourth of July include a visit to the Bighorn National Forest, forest officials have offered a few important safety reminders to help you enjoy the holiday.

The Bighorns have many challenging trails for hiking or riding in remote areas. For your safety, check the weather forecast and be prepared for afternoon thunderstorms, lightning and high winds. Let others know where you’ll be and when you plan to return. It’s important not to exceed your experience level, whatever the activity may be.

Cellphones do not work in most areas of the Bighorns, so don’t rely on a cellphone for communication.

Please remember that motorized travel is restricted to designated and signed roads and motorized trails. The best way to ensure you’re on a legal route is to get a free motor vehicle use map, available at local ranger district offices and from the Bighorn’s website. Ensure your off-highway vehicle is registered properly.

Although fire danger is low, campfire safety is always important; never leave a campfire unattended, and make sure it’s cold to the touch before you leave.

Fireworks are illegal on the national forest 365 days a year.

Federal regulations prohibit discharging a firearm in or within 150 yards of a developed recreation site or occupied area and across or on a National Forest System road or a body of water.

Wildlife mothers are very protective of their young, so watch wildlife from a distance. Black bears roam throughout the Bighorns and can be aggressive when defending food or cubs. Be bear aware by keeping a clean camp. Store attractants inside a building, a vehicle or in a bear-resistant container.

Carry bear spray, and keep it handy.

All Bighorn National Forest campgrounds are open. Reservations are encouraged to ensure you will be able to enjoy the holiday at your favorite campsite. Reservations can be made at www.recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777.

For more information, contact the Tongue Ranger District in Sheridan at 307-674-2600 or see the Bighorn’s website at www.fs.usda.gov/bighorn.

Bighorn National Forest offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4.