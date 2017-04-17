Fly Shop of the Bighorns presents film tour

SHERIDAN — Fly Shop of the Bighorns will present a 2017 fly-fishing film tour Saturday at 8 p.m.

Tickets to the festival cost $12 for adults and $10 for students.

The film tour — MFC Spring Tying Special and Fly Fishing Film Tour (F3T) — is a culmination of fly fishing films from the past year. The films will be salt water, fresh water and usually all the places in this world that many have on their bucket lists. You’ll see tarpon fishing in Mexico, Taimen fishing in Asia and trout of all varieties.

Tickets can be purchased through the WYO Theater box office, by phone at 675-1150 or online at wyotheater.com.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.