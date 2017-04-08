Fly-fishing course offered at Wyoming Girls’ School

SHERIDAN — The Little Big Horn chapter of Trout Unlimited and Sheridan Rotary teamed up to provide a fly-fishing course at the Wyoming Girls’ School.

The course, which is taught by Bob Krumm, Paul Dubas and June and Gordon Rose, started March 29 and will be held every Wednesday through the end of May. Rotary offered funding for the equipment needed for the class.

WGS horticulture teacher Nikki Collins said when TU approached the school about the course, her class was selected because the course fit best into the class curriculum.

While Krumm said they’ve taught the course at Holy Name Catholic School and Sheridan College, it’s the first year it’s being offered at the WGS.

“This has been a fabulous opportunity for the students to try something that many of them have never had an opportunity to experience,” Collins said, adding that it’s also great for the teachers. “(It’s) a good opportunity for us to just kind of be hands on with our students.”

WGS student, Kisha Brainerd, 16, said in the first two weeks they’ve learned how to make two flies — the wooly bugger fly and the marabou leech fly.

She said it’s her first introduction to the world of fly-fishing and she’s looking forward to getting out and catching a fish. In the meantime, though, she said she’s enjoying the fly-making process.

“I think it’s really fun to make them,” Brainerd said. “I like the feeling of all the feathers and stuff.”

Krumm said the students will learn to make their own flies before learning how to fish. Once it’s time to move to the bass pond, he said they’ll use their own handmade flies to fish.

“I’m just hoping that they work for them,” Krumm said about the flies. “…Hopefully they’ll get some bass with that.”

Krumm said the idea to teach at WGS came to him in the middle of the night after students from the school attended a TU fly-tying clinic in March 2016.

While Krumm said one reason for the class is to teach the sport, he said another is to give the girls another option for a constructive use of their time.

“My mother…used to have a saying, you know, idle hands are the devil’s workshop,” Krumm said, explaining that teaching a skill like fishing will lead to that person using their time in a constructive way. “It’s been my experience that a lot of the people, that these young people that we teach, do spend their spare time doing that.”

Collins said the lessons that come along with fly-fishing are deeper than the physical skills required with the sport, and the state is ideal for a class like this.

“I think there’s patience and virtues to be learned, tenacity,” Collins said. “…It’s a great hobby and I think Wyoming has almost an infinite amount of space to be able to go and do this activity in, so we’re pretty blessed with that.”