Flooding lawsuit filed in 2015 dismissed

SHERIDAN — A lawsuit filed in 2015 against the Bessette Family Trust that was scheduled to go to trial Monday has been dismissed.

Late in 2015, Burns Industries filed a suit in 4th Judicial District Court for damages to residential rental properties following a June 3, 2015, flood.

The Sheridan Press reported that Burns Industries leases residential rental properties in the affected area, located near Fifth Street. The suit alleged the Bessette family illegally built a stock pond just east of Interstate 90. In 2014, State Engineer’s Office advised the pond dam was in danger of breaching and that the Bessette family either needed to repair the dam, bringing it up to code and file for a permit, or safely drain the pond to protect residents downhill from the dam. The suit said the Bessette family did not heed the WDE’s orders.

Heavy rains caused flooding of the dam with no place to go, as Sheridan’s drainage system was already at capacity.

With nowhere to go, the suit alleged, the water flowed through Peter D’s RV Park, causing severe erosion before it flooded several residences and damaged the buildings and residents’ belongings. Owner Bruce Burns said flood insurance is not available in the area because it is not on a flood plain.

In an answer to the claims, Denver attorney Michael J. Decker called the occurrence an “act of God.” Even with the heavy rain, Burns Industries said the area would not have flooded if the pond dam had not failed.

The plaintiffs in the case included Burns Industries, Peter D’s RV Park and residents Kira Kulinsky, Megan Roland, Sandra and James Townsend, and Edward and Martha Murphy.

After joint stipulations were filed, presiding Judge William Edelman ordered all claims by Burns, the RV Park, Kulinsky, Roland, the Townsends and Murphys in this action dismissed with prejudice. Rule 41(a)(2), or the voluntary dismissal of actions by court order, states an action may be dismissed at the plaintiffs’ request only by a court order, on terms that the court considers proper.

The only discussion of payment in court documents referred to each party’s responsibility of paying their own attorney fees and costs incurred during the suit. No pay settlements were filed on the matter.