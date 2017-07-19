Five-run ninth completes Troopers comeback in Laramie

SHERIDAN — Five was both the lucky and unlucky number for the Sheridan Troopers as they opened the conference season in Laramie against the Rangers Tuesday. The Troopers committed five errors in the game but overcame the miscues with a five-run ninth inning to steal an 8-7 victory.

Sheridan had 13 hits in the game, including 3-for-5 nights from both Jeff Shanor and Race Johnston. Connor Jorgenson and Kade Eisele each went 2 for 4.

The Troopers found themselves in a 3-0 hole early in the game before Nolan McCafferty roped a triple that put Sheridan on the board in the top of the fourth inning. Eisele later scored McCafferty on a single to cut the deficit to 1.

But the wheels started to fall off in the bottom of the inning as the defensive lapses mounted.

Sheridan opened the inning with back-to-back errors that could have been easy outs. Johnston missed a pop fly in right field before a throwing error from Shanor on a bunt moved runners around the diamond and allowed a run to score.

A Laramie single scored another before Sheridan forced two outs, but another error gave Laramie a 6-2 lead when the inning was finally said and done. The Rangers added one more in the fifth to take their largest lead of the game at 7-2.

Four of Laramie’s 7 runs were scored due to Sheridan errors.

But the Troopers reached into their bag of tricks in the ninth inning and got back to looking like the team that won 17-3 the night before.

A single by Noah Gustafson led off the inning, and Johnston made up for the earlier errors with a double in the next at bat. A Quinton Brooks walk loaded the bases for a Coy Steel single that drove in two runs.

Shanor also put his earlier error behind him and smacked a triple that scored another two runs and tied the game at 7. McCafferty and Jorgenson reached on a hit-by-pitch and walk, respectively, and Shanor came in to score the eventual winning run when Eisele was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

In the bottom of the inning, Blake King forced two groundouts before giving up a single. But with the tying run on first, King struck Albert Steiner out swinging, and the Troopers snatched a victory to kick off the week’s conference tour.

Sheridan returns home Thursday for a nine-inning battle with Gillette before closing the regular season against Cheyenne Saturday. Both games begin at 6 p.m. at Thorne-Rider Stadium.