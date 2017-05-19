Fisher sentenced to 20-40 years for wife’s murder

SHERIDAN — Christopher Fisher, convicted in the murder of his wife, was sentenced to 20-40 years in prison in 4th Judicial District Court on Thursday.

Presiding Judge John Fenn accepted terms of a plea agreement set forth and agreed upon by both the defense and prosecuting attorneys handling Fisher’s case.

In exchange for Fisher’s guilty plea, the plea agreement recommended the 20- to 40-year sentence, avoiding the need for the five children who were present in the home at the time of the murder to testify at trial.

Defense attorney Sarah Miles agreed with the state, represented by Sheridan County Attorney Matt Redle, that the sentence was appropriate, as Fisher had no criminal history other than this case. She confirmed that the plea agreement prevents the children from being called to testify at trial.

Fenn received letters on behalf of the defendant to serve as character references. Fenn gave Fisher the opportunity to speak, but Fisher declined.

Miles said she advised Fisher not to make a statement at this time, and he agreed to not make a statement when personally addressed by Fenn.

The court allowed credit for time served. Because of his lengthy incarceration, the court waived his $1,000 public defense fees.

According to court documents, following an argument with his wife, Martha Bailey, the couple went into the basement of the home at which they lived and continued to argue.

Fisher claims Bailey attacked him.

A child who followed Bailey and Fisher into the basement told law enforcement that he saw his parents fighting over the gun and punching each other. The child said Bailey was trying to hold the gun away from her head as Fisher tried to force the gun to her head.

The child then saw Fisher place the muzzle of the gun close to Bailey’s head and discharge the gun, resulting in a wound to Bailey’s head.