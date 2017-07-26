FirstNet, AT&T network to prioritize first responders

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead announced on July 11 his decision to accept the FirstNet and AT&T plan to deliver a wireless broadband network to the state’s public safety community, but details about the network have yet to travel to Sheridan County.

First responders at Rocky Mountain Ambulance, Sheridan Fire-Rescue and Goose Valley Fire Departments were unaware of the program, but looked forward to learning more.

Troy Goodwin, one of the owners of Rocky Mountain Ambulance, said he hadn’t heard about it yet but noted that it may come up in future months.

“I know dispatch needs to find a better program,” Goodwin said.

FirstNet essentially serves as a highly secure wireless broadband communications network for Wyoming’s public safety community at no cost to the state for the next 25 years, a July 11 press release said. The plan is expected to create an entire system of modernized devices, apps and tools for first responders.

“FirstNet will be an asset for emergency personnel across Wyoming,” Mead said in a press release. “This is a tool that allows for better communication and faster response.”

GVFD Chief Bob Williams said he hasn’t received any information on the plan yet.

“(Communication for us) works pretty well,” Williams said.

Williams said east and north of town and in hills and valleys, sometimes the radios for the volunteer fire department aren’t perfect. The crew uses cellphones to reach each other when radios fail, as Williams said there are not many places they respond to calls where cellphones don’t work.

Sheridan Fire-Rescue officials also stay prepared for loss of service with hotspots that they use to connect mobile data terminal apparatuses, even though the department rarely loses service due to the majority of its calls staying within city limits.

“I think some of what this will do is join things together across, especially in the rural capacity,” SFR Chief Terry Lenhart said.

FirstNet plans to do just that with enhanced network coverage in rural areas. The press release said first responders will have access to dedicated network deployables — like satellite cells on wheels — for additional coverage and support when needed.

“The FirstNet network will connect first responders operating across Wyoming’s diverse landscape — including its rural, mountainous and remote areas, as well as federal and tribal lands,” FirstNet CEO Mike Poth said.

In addition to FirstNet providing service to remote areas of Wyoming, the network will prioritize service to first responders.

“I think it’s a priority network, too,” Lenhart said. “It’s dedicated only to public safety so it can’t get clogged up.”

The decision enables FirstNet and AT&T to begin creating an entirely new wireless ecosystem for public safety communications, the press release said. Wyoming’s first responder subscribers will have immediate access to quality of service and priority to voice and data across the existing nationwide AT&T LTE network.

Preemption for primary users over the AT&T LTE network is expected by year-end for Wyoming.