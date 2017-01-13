First responders to be recognized for life-saving acts

SHERIDAN — Anna Riegler and her husband, Chad, started their first Saturday in December like any normal Sheridanite, weaving leisurely through their day of errands.

On that typical Dec. 3, Anna Riegler did not leave her house planning to save a life.

“Typical Saturday. We were out shopping,” Riegler said. “Went to Albertsons. Got in line once. Realized we forgot something. Got out of line to get that item and got back in line. I wasn’t even paying attention to what was going on in front of us, but heard a commotion, heard the checker say I don’t know if she just fell, and realized there was a lady laying on the floor.”

Riegler, who has worked for the city as an emergency dispatcher for more than two years, walked around the counter and started assessing the woman.

“She had a pulse so we didn’t move her, and within seconds that pulse was gone,” Riegler said.

With her husband and another man, they slid her out of the checkout aisle and turned her on her back. Riegler immediately began chest compressions.

“I didn’t really assess her any further than that,” Riegler said. “I knew at that point that’s what she needed.”

Two other women took turns completing chest compressions for a total of 7.5 minutes before Sheridan Police Officer Dan Hilsabeck arrived as the first official on the scene, thanks to perfect circumstances on the road.

“I activate the lights and get going from about the ice rink center down Sheridan Avenue and up Coffeen,” Hilsabeck remembered. “[It was] pretty amazing because, obviously it’s only a mile, but people pulling over almost a quarter of a mile ahead of the siren, I didn’t get a single delay in getting there.”

By the time Hilsabeck arrived, the women had stabilized the victim’s breathing. Hilsabeck relieved the three women and performed compressions for about 45 seconds before Rocky Mountain Ambulance arrived and used an AED device. The gratitude for the community flooded from Hilsabeck, who grew up and started his career in law enforcement in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“There’s a moment when you look up, there’s a circle about 10 feet away holding hands and praying for her,” Hilsabeck said. “There’s a group of six men standing in a circle trying to give her some privacy while we’re all doing this. The manager, the clerks kept everybody shopping through their lines to try and give her some privacy. Everyone was great.”

RMA transferred the woman to the hospital after securing a heartbeat, but the community’s aid for the woman continued. Random patrons helped protect her abandoned belongings; the store manager kept track of her groceries and Hilsabeck secured her purse and car before meeting her at the hospital.

“Not one person who wasn’t involved was sitting there standing or gawking,” Hilsabeck said. “They continued shopping for their groceries, let her have her privacy, not one cellphone came out, there’s a group of people praying for her, these three strangers recognize that she falls down and not breathing and start doing chest compressions between the three of them for seven and a half minutes, saves the lady’s life because of it.

“It just blew me away what a good community we have,” he added.

After years of working in emergency services, this was Riegler’s first save.

“In all the years I’ve worked in emergency services, I’ve never seen a save, so that was kind of cool,” Riegler said.

Her first time doing compressions on a person back in Portland while on a ride-along with the ambulance, the person did not make it. Even in that situation, first responders have time to mentally prepare.

“When you’re in that perspective, you know what you’re going to,” Riegler said. “You’ve got 30 to 60 seconds to mentally prepare yourself. There was no time to prepare in this. It was the five seconds it took to walk around the corner, if even that long.”

Everything in the woman’s life on Dec. 3 lined up perfectly to create the miracle of her surviving what the doctor’s call “sudden death.”

“Everything timing-wise worked out the way it was supposed to,” Riegler said.

Riegler’s immediate response to the incident allowed the woman to spend Christmas with her family.

SPD Chief Rich Adriaens will recognize those involved during the Sheridan City Council meeting on Monday.

Riegler, who moved to Sheridan via Portland, Oregon, recognizes the strength of Sheridan’s citizens.

“That’s what Sheridan’s about,” Rielger said. “I wouldn’t have experienced that in Portland, I can guarantee that right now.”

Hilsabeck also expressed gratitude toward the community.

“If there was ever a way to say thank you to the entire community, this might be the chance. What always makes my job difficult is people getting in the way, asking questions, not helping,” Hilsabeck said. “The minute I step in the store, the 10 people there offering help immediately divide and spread out so I can run right up to her and start helping. Just an incredible community we have.”

The saved life, Gay Hale, wanted to thank everyone involved.

“I profusely thank all the people involved, all the way from the first responders that started on me there…all the way from there to the ambulance crew to the ER to ICU. All of them combined put me where I am.”