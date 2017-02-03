First-period woes lead to Hawks’ loss

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks might want to erase the first period of Friday night’s game from their memory.

The Hawks fell in their Friday night contest against the Rocky Springs Miners in a tough 6-3 loss after an early-game meltdown proved to be insurmountable.

“Rock Springs was ready to play, and I think our guys kind of overlooked them,” Hawks head coach Kirk Viren said.

The Hawks drop to 11-2-0 on the season but are still on top of the league standings.

Rock Springs drew first blood. During the team’s first power-play opportunity, a Miners defensemen took a shot from the blue line that took a bad skip and went past Sheridan’s goalie to take the early lead.

Just minutes later, one of the league’s leaders in points, Tristen Van Valkenburg, scored back-to-back unassisted goals to extend the lead to 3.

Rock Springs rounded the first period out with another power-play goal near the end of the first 18 minutes of play. The Miners picked up one more in the beginning of the second period to push the lead to 5-0.

“We blew a lot of defensive assignments,” Viren said of the first half of the game. “We left the front of the net wide open, and before you know it, they had four goals on us.”

Sheridan had plenty of opportunities to get back into the game.

The Hawks controlled time of possession for most of the second period, but could not find a way to punch the puck in the net. Rock Spring’s goalie was on top of his game Friday night, turning away a handful of good shots from the Hawks’ forwards.

Viren said untimely penalties held his team back. Sheridan was rarely at full strength in the first half of the game and they could not execute on power play opportunities.

Midway through the second, Viren called a timeout to settle down his players, telling them to just go back to playing their brand of hockey.

It appeared to do the trick.

Sheridan got its first goal with just under five minutes to go in the second after Toby Jacobs grabbed a rebound off of the goalie and buried it between the pipes.

Midway through the third, Blaine Miranda got past the Miners defense to cut the lead to 3. A few minutes later, Samuel Boyles connected with the puck perfectly from 20 feet out to make it a 2-point game.

Just when it looked like the Hawks had a shot of tying the game, a Rock Springs goal with under five minutes left sealed the deal for the Miners.

“If you look at it, we outscored them 3-2 in the second and third periods, which isn’t bad,” Viren said. “That first period was just rough for us.”

The last minute turned physical after several players from both teams got in a scuffle, leading to ejections of multiple players on both sides.

If the Hawks had to have a bad game, now is the time to do it. The Hawks have two more weekends until they make their way to the state tournament, including an action-packed schedule this weekend where they play Rock Springs Saturday morning and games against Riverton Saturday night and Sunday morning.

“We’re learning as a team, we are still building our chemistry,” Viren said. “It’s good to do it now so we are ready for the tournament.”