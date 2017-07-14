First Congregational Church to host preacher

SHERIDAN — First Congregational Church in Sheridan will host Kim Graff as a guest preacher on Sunday.

The event will begin with a 9:30 a.m. fellowship meet and greet, followed by an 11 a.m. worship.

Graff is a member-in-discernment with the United Church of Christ pursuing ordination. She was born and raised in Sheridan and is a 1990 graduate of Sheridan High School.

Graff is currently completing a Master of Divinity degree at United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities.

First Congregation Church is located at 100 W. Works St.