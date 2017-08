SHERIDAN — The First Christian Church in Sheridan will host its annual summer picnic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The picnic will feature a barbecue potluck. The church will provide burgers, hot dogs, buns and condiments. Those planning to attend are asked to bring side dishes to share along with drinks and desserts.

For additional information, contact the church at 674-6795. First Christian Church is located at 102 S. Connor St.