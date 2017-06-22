Fireworks permitted outside city limits on private property

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office recently offered some guidance to ensure area residents have a safe and festive Fourth of July.

The discharge of fireworks is legal in Sheridan County, outside of incorporated municipalities. The SCSO said fireworks can be used from June 27 through July 11 each year on private property.

Clearmont and Ranchester allow for fireworks usage on private property within the town limits, but only on July 4. Fireworks cannot be possessed or detonated in the city of Sheridan and cannot be detonated anytime in the town of Dayton.

It is illegal to discharge fireworks on state land, federal land or public roadways. Those areas include the Welch Recreation Area, Kleenburn Recreation Area (Acme Pits), Three Poles Recreation Area, Buffalo Run Recreation Area (Bass Ponds), Red Grade parking areas, East Ridge Road, anywhere on Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service lands, or any other areas fitting the above description.

Violations will be strictly enforced by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office or other law enforcement personnel.

The SCSO also asked individuals to be mindful of neighbors and understand that loud noises at late hours can be illegal under Wyoming law.

You can find additional information about county fireworks laws by calling the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office or by going online to www.sheridancounty.com/use-of-fireworks-in-the-county.