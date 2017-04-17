Firefighters union rejects Sheridan city council’s two-year contract proposal

SHERIDAN – The Sheridan firefighters union on Monday rejected the city council’s suggestion to enter into a two-year contract with the city that would guarantee a one-step increase for the second year of the contract.

“What we want is to have two years on the payroll so we, in particular to me, Mark and Richard here, to have a couple years to get to know everything,” Mayor Roger Miller explained when presenting the idea on April 3 to the Sheridan Firefighters IAFF Local 276.

Council members Rich Bridger, Kristin Kelly and Thayer Shafer spoke in favor of the two-year contract and emphasized the council’s stance on why the two-year contract was initially proposed.

“I definitely feel like we’re making forward steps, but I feel like that we definitely started out with four or five things you all wanted and we’ve pretty much given you most of those,” Kelly said. “We’re not getting, especially the way the budget’s going, I think our agreement we talked about last time is we wanted to do two and three hoping with the two year.”

Discussions of an arbitrator and extension on the due date were discussed but not finalized. The groups will meet again next week to discuss the council’s response to the union’s rejection of the two-year contract proposal.