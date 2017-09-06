Firefighters to host 9/11 ceremony

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue will host a remembrance ceremony Sept. 11 to honor those lost in the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, Pentagon and the crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

All local law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and the public are invited to the event, which will take place at the SFR station.

The ceremony will begin at 7:50 a.m. It will include ringing of the LaFrance bell at the time the south tower of the World Trade Center collapsed. A moment of silence will follow along with the release of doves, an invocation and bag pipe performance.

SFR is located at 151 S. Scott St.