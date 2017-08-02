Firefighters respond to 2 fires; smoke from Montana

SHERIDAN — Firefighters with the Bighorn National Forest will hike into the Dry Fork Fire on Wednesday.

The fire reported Tuesday is about 8 air miles north/northwest of Burgess Junction. The fire was estimated at one-tenth of an acre in heavy, down material on a north slope of the mountains.

The fire was lightning caused; no structures are threatened and no trail or road closures will be put into effect.

Approximately nine firefighters planned to hike into the fire Wednesday to put line around it. The fire has low potential for growth.

In addition to the Dry Fork Fire, individuals from Johnson County Fire and the Bighorn National Forest will hike into a fire reported about 4 miles southwest of Story.

As of Wednesday morning, there was no report on the size or cause of the fire.

A frontal passage over northern Wyoming Tuesday brought smoke from Montana wildfires into the area. No large fires are burning in the Bighorn Mountains.

The fire danger in the Bighorns is rated as high, meaning there’s potential for large wildfires. Though no fire restrictions are in place in the Bighorn National Forest, officials urge everyone to take extra steps to prevent human-caused fires.