Firefighters reject city’s two-year contract proposal

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan firefighters union rejected the city council’s suggestion to enter into a two-year contract with the city that would guarantee a one-step pay increase for the second year of the contract.

Mayor Roger Miller explained when presenting the idea on April 3 to the Sheridan Firefighters IAFF Local 27 that he and others wanted time “to get to know everything.”

Union president George Neeson and the city have reached an agreement to supplement overtime hours with pay and new-hire certification increases. Overtime pay will start to accrue at a minimum of one hour and with half-hour increments. Pay increases for each certification are limited to three per year with new hires in their first three years of employment.

“We feel…that’s a pretty good step in the right direction for the negotiations this year,” Miller said.

The city rejected other proposals, including merit-based increases for firefighters.

The city tabled merit-based increases until the city can afford to give merit-based pay raises citywide. The city also denied proposals outlining step increases for those covering jobs outside of their job descriptions and advanced life support training pay enhancements.

In Monday’s negotiations, Neeson agreed to the city’s acceptance of overtime pay and pay increases for certifications within the limitations, but not the two-year contract proposal.

“We’re good with the two proposals that we’ve agreed upon and we’d like to move forward with the one-year contract,” Neeson said at Monday’s meeting.

Council members Rich Bridger, Kristin Kelly and Thayer Shafer spoke in favor of the two-year contract and emphasized the council’s stance on why the two-year contract was initially proposed.

“I definitely feel like we’re making forward steps, but I feel like that we definitely started out with four or five things you all wanted and we’ve pretty much given you most of those,” Kelly said.

Discussions of an arbitrator and extension on the due date were discussed but not finalized.

The groups will meet again next week.