Firefighter union seeking adequate pay for extra duties

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue employs one chief, three captains and 12 firefighters. Back in 2013, two additional positions existed — fire marshal and division chief.

The civil service commission and the city chose to leave the positions vacant, and five years later, International Association of Fire Fighters Local 276 has asked the city to help the employees picking up extra duties.

“Our position is that we can bargain for wages, benefits and working conditions,” said George Neeson, the IAFF Local 276 president. “When the working conditions change, like added duties, we can come in and bargain for added wages for those duties or the removal of other duties to change the working conditions.”

The fire marshal position served as a division-level chief officer, covering prevention duties including code enforcement and public education. The division chief controlled operations, trainings and state certifications, oversaw the safety committee and took care of medical equipment.

The union cannot bargain to have the positions rehired, so it is asking for increased wages for those picking up duties once covered by the fire marshal and division chief.

“No. 1, I don’t see us agreeing on a set amount and No. 2, I don’t see us agreeing to give it to the firefighters if we can’t give it to everyone that’s a city employee that deserves it,” Councilman Thayer Shafer said Monday about the wage increases.

The Sheridan Police Department, which also works with a civil service commission for its hiring process, created the corporal position when Rich Adriaens came on as SPD’s chief. Those positions helped add promotion opportunities for the department.

While promotions also include pay increases, the additional duties police officers add, such as training leadership positions, do not pair with additional pay.

The fire marshal and division chief positions served as promotion opportunities similar to the corporal position.

“When you’ve been in the business long enough, you want to move up in the ranks and have some place to go,” Neeson said. “The division chief or the fire marshal, those are some positions people would (have) originally liked to obtain.”

Neeson said morale remains high despite additional duties because everyone the staff members enjoy their jobs, but positions are stagnant.

“When you only have three positions that you can really hope to promote to and those guys are going to be in those positions for a while, a lot of people retire before the positions ever become available,” Neeson said.

Sheridan Fire-Rescue had one retirement in 2016 and retained its entire staff in 2015. The firefighters remain in the department for several years, which means limited opportunities to advance.

Beyond promotional opportunities for the firefighters, Neeson said the vacant positions are a loss for the community, as well.

“What it comes down to is (the two positions are) beneficial to the city and I think they make our department run a lot better,” Neeson said.

Chief Terry Lenhart said they restructured the department to ensure the duties of those positions weren’t dropped.

“It hasn’t changed our mission or what we’re doing, it just changed how we’re accomplishing them,” Lenhart said. “We’ve managed to really pull together and organize.”

While the department managed without the two positions, it still has employees working duties outside of their class, not moving through the civil service process to acquire those duties or the once-established positions. Both SPD and SFRD have established rigorous civil service commissions that require written testing, physical testing and interviews before they hire or promote.

“It’s time that we start moving back in the right direction,” Neeson said. “It’s not like the city’s getting any smaller. The jobs are necessary,” Neeson said. “My hope is that they would move forward and fill positions or recreate them. I think everybody else in the department would like that as well.”