Fire consumes home on Decker Road

SHERIDAN — A fire consumed a home at 5 Chinook Drive on Decker Road at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday night. A woman and her dog made it out safely and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by Goose Valley Fire Department and its state-level investigators.

Incident commander Jon Syring, a firefighter with Sheridan Fire-Rescue said SFR was the first to respond to the Aug. 9 fire and established command. Goose Valley Fire Department and Rocky Mountain Ambulance responded shortly after.

“We could see the smoke from town,” Syring told The Sheridan Press. “When we arrived on scene, it was approximately 90 percent involved.”

Syring said they quickly depleted the 500 gallons of water carried on their city engines and had to wait for backup rigs carrying more water before proceeding with putting out the fire as there were no hydrants at the location.

“When we run out of water we just kind of have to sit and wait until more water arrives,” Syring said. “It wasn’t too much longer after that Goose Valley arrived with their tender and they were able to hook into us and supply us with water.”

Five rigs from Goose Valley Fire Department responded to the fire, as well as several law enforcement agencies including Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol.

“We’re just thankful the residents were out of the house and everybody was OK,” Syring said, mentioning the woman told authorities no one else was in the home.