I’ve been thinking a lot about Travis Todd’s presentation at Wednesday’s e2e event at the Best Western Sheridan Center.

For those of you who missed it, Todd talked about a company he helped to found called FullContact. The company went from four to more than 200 employees in the span of just a few years.

The company’s policy on “paid, paid vacation” went viral a few years ago. In addition to the 15 days of paid vacation the company provides, it also gives each employee $7,500 each year to use for a vacation.

Of course the idea sounds awesome. Who wouldn’t like to be handed $7,500 for a vacation. That kind of money can buy one heck of a vacation, especially when most of mine consist of campsites and roadtrips.

His talk, though, got me thinking about more than just company human resources policies. At one point, in response to a question about company culture, Todd said you have to “find your thing,” then build policies around it.

As I dream about backpacking trips planned for the summer and hang giant maps of the Bighorns on my office wall, I took his idea of “finding your thing” and extended it into my personal life.

I love listening to people describe their friends. “You know, the chick who has rottweilers” or, “That guy who is really into rock climbing.”

Our friends tend to have hobbies or habits that are well-known and used in descriptions. Do you know what yours is?

I have some guesses about what mine would be. Mostly, I think, people know me as the editor of The Sheridan Press.

But how do people outside the professional sphere see me? Die-hard Cubs fan, hiking enthusiast, pizza aficionado? I think even my friends see me primarily as the editor at The Press. After all, I love what I do and it really is a big part of who I am.

I guess my point is that step one needs to be “finding your thing.” But, what happens next is just as important.

Todd advised companies to develop policies that promote or center around that “thing,” whatever it may be.

How many of us actually do that? Sure, I’m a huge Cubs fan, but I don’t watch nearly as many games as I used to when WGN seemed to be the only channel my TV antenna picked up. I just don’t make much time for that anymore.

Yes, I love hiking. I make plans each spring for a backpacking trip and tell myself that I’ll be in the Bighorns every weekend to explore another trail. Honestly, though, I only went on maybe half a dozen hikes last summer.

I am clearly not building policies around what I am passionate about.

Are you?