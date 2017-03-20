WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Figure skaters to perform in Ice Show


SHERIDAN — The eighth annual Ice Show will take place Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Whitney Rink at the M&M’s Center.

The show is free and open to the public.

It will feature local figure skating athletes.

The Whitney Rink at the M&M’s Center is located at 475 E. Brundage St.

