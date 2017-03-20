WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Figure skaters to perform in Ice Show
SHERIDAN — The eighth annual Ice Show will take place Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Whitney Rink at the M&M’s Center.
The show is free and open to the public.
It will feature local figure skating athletes.
The Whitney Rink at the M&M’s Center is located at 475 E. Brundage St.
The following two tabs change content below.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- Crews respond to wildfire in TR Canyon - March 20, 2017
- Rotary, TU partner to teach students at Wyoming Girls’ School - March 20, 2017
- Tickets on sale now for Banff Mountain Film Festival world tour - March 20, 2017