Fifth Street underpass connects pathway

SHERIDAN — The Fifth Street pathway underpass officially opened Wednesday, connecting 8.5 miles of pathway with another 10.5 miles running through the entirety of the city of Sheridan.

What started as a dream of Mayor Jim Wilson years ago, finished in the hands of Mayor Roger Miller.

“I’d like to thank Mayor Wilson and Mayor Kinskey and Mayor Heath for continuing this project,” Miller said. “I get the great privilege of actually opening it from all their hard work, so thank you very much for all that.”

The underpass creates a safe crossing underneath a busy Fifth Street in Sheridan.

“It’s not just about building roads,” Senator Dave Kinskey said. “It’s about engaging the community and seeing the right things happen for the community and listening to the community and working for the community to build the hopes and dreams of the community.”

Members of the city and WYDOT remained instrumental in the creation of the underpass.

“It really just takes a lot of folks,” Kinskey said. “Six years is like supersonic speed for as many agencies we had in on this deal.”

Pertinent in the mind of Kinskey was the safety of Sheridan’s citizens.

“It’s wonderful, and the key is it’s really what the community wants; it benefits the community. It benefits our children and our families to be able to safely get under a road of that magnitude.”

The project took six years and cost around $2.2 million for full completion. Miller said WYDOT helped remove 500 feet of water line impeding the way of the project. In light of the pathway connection, the city will host a Pathway Progress 5K on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. in Kendrick Park to commemorate the new underpass.