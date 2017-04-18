Feeley honored by state engineers

The University of Wyoming Alpha Chapter of Tau Beta Pi annually presents the Outstanding Engineering Alumnus Award. This year, the banquet and society honored Sheridan’s Joe Feeley. He graduated from UW in 1978 with a civil engineering degree and is a licensed engineer and land surveyor. Feeley was a principal and co-founder of Entech, Inc., professional engineers, which began in 1998. He retired in 2015.

Before retiring, Feeley was the lead engineer or project manager on many projects you see in your daily lives: North Main, Mydland Road, South Park to name but a few. Plus a number of Wyoming Department of Transportation projects as well. He was Ranchester’s town engineer for more than 10 years.

Congrats!

••••••

The Notebook loves a good dose of baseball trivia.

Baseball’s highest lifetime batting average, minimum 75 at bats. Who is it? Answer below.

••••••

Ink Worthy

• Craig Bohl, Wyoming’s football coach, will headline the forthcoming Cowboy Joe Club social April 27 in Sheridan. It’ll start at 5:30 p.m. inside the Black Tooth Brewery. Sheridan County’s number one UW fan, Brian Morgen, stopped by the Press last week to spread the news and goodwill, also noting how UW women’s basketball coach Joe Legerski and assistant athletic director Randy Welniak will also be at the social. Coach Bohl is coming off an 8-6 season, a first-place (tie) 6-2 mark in the Mountain West, which included a Poinsettia Bowl appearance. Bohl won three straight FCS national championships at North Dakota State before coming to Laramie. One of Bohl’s returning starters will be quarterback Josh Allen, who was mentioned the other day on ESPN as a possible first-round pick for the 2018 draft. The 6-6 Cowboy QB took a pass on this year’s draft choosing instead a senior year. The Cowboy Joe Club will have its Sheridan County golf tournament at the Powder Horn May 20.

••••••

Terry Forster. Primarily a relief pitcher for five teams over a 16-year career, Forster hit .397 with 78 at bats. He gained some notoriety for his size, 6-3 and 280 pounds. Late night funny guy David Letterman once referred to him as a “fat tub of goo.” Forster in good fun made an appearance on Letterman’s show and ate a sandwich while being introduced. He also recorded a song, “Fat Is In.” Forster had a 54-65 career win-loss record with 127 saves. He was the American League saves leader in 1974 and won a world championship with the 1981 Los Angeles Dodgers.

••••••

Quotable

“I’m proud to pay taxes in the United States; the only thing is, I could be just as proud for half the money.”

— Arthur Godfrey, American radio and television personality, 1903-1983