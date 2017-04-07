When you feel like good Ol’ Blue

I like old Volvos. The boxy station wagon ones from the 80’s. I like the way they look. I like the way they drive.

My favorite car I ever owned was a light blue 1982 Volvo 240 DL Wagon. It had a four-speed transmission with a push button fifth gear that never did work. It had more than 312,000 miles on it, one working window, multiple dents, cracks in the dash and imitation leather seats and no headliner.

The carpet it did have was stained and torn. Its once pristine paint was chipped and faded. But hey, the radio worked! Good Ol’ Blue.

It was awesome.

Well, actually, let me clarify. To me, it was awesome. To most of my friends and family, it was junk. And as hard as I would try to point out all of the amazing features of my luxury Swedish ride, they just never understood. Right up to that sad day when it was laid to rest at the local auto recycler, they never could see what I loved in Ol’ Blue. Where I saw character, they saw dents. Where I saw uniqueness, they saw faded paint and a cracked dash. What I saw as treasure, they perceived as trash. What I viewed as valuable, they considered junk.

I wonder how many of us have ever felt like Ol’ Blue. We are faded, dented, cracked and torn. We have been used and abused, driven hard. Lots of difficult miles are on our odometers. We have taken a beating on the road of life.

If you have ever felt like that, I want to let you know — Jesus Loves Ol’ Blues. The Bible says this in Romans 5:8 – “God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” Jesus loves the faded, the dented, the cracked and torn. He loves the used and abused. His love for you is not diminished by your imperfections. Where many see dents, He sees character. Where many see cracks, He sees uniqueness. Where many see junk, He sees value.

Don’t let your dents and bruises and imperfections keep you from coming to Jesus. He loves you. So much so that He gave His life for you. “For God so loved you that He gave His one and only son, that if you believe in Him you shall not perish but have eternal life!” John 3:16

Jesus loves Ol’ Blues.

Shane Haynes is the pastor at Clearmont Community Church.