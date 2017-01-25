WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Fauth, Bowers to wed


Airman First Class Andrew John Fauth and Holly Anne Bowers will wed June 3, 2017. Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Airman First Class Andrew John Fauth and Holly Anne Bowers will wed June 3, 2017.

Fauth, originally of Lakewood, Colorado, is a 2005 graduate of Denver Lutheran High School. He also earned an associate degree from Red Rocks Community College in 2007. He works as a munitions stockpile technician for the U.S. Air Force. He is the son of John and Jeanie Fauth of Lakewood, Colorado.

Bowers, originally from Sheridan, is a 2006 graduate of Sheridan High School and has attended Sheridan College and the University of Wyoming. She works as a commercial lines insurance account manager at HUB International. She is the daughter of Gary and Shauna Bowers of Sheridan.

The couple will wed at the First Congregational Church in Sheridan.

