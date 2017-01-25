WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Fauth, Bowers to wed
SHERIDAN — Airman First Class Andrew John Fauth and Holly Anne Bowers will wed June 3, 2017.
Fauth, originally of Lakewood, Colorado, is a 2005 graduate of Denver Lutheran High School. He also earned an associate degree from Red Rocks Community College in 2007. He works as a munitions stockpile technician for the U.S. Air Force. He is the son of John and Jeanie Fauth of Lakewood, Colorado.
Bowers, originally from Sheridan, is a 2006 graduate of Sheridan High School and has attended Sheridan College and the University of Wyoming. She works as a commercial lines insurance account manager at HUB International. She is the daughter of Gary and Shauna Bowers of Sheridan.
The couple will wed at the First Congregational Church in Sheridan.
Staff Reports
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- ‘Conversations on Democracy’ set for Feb. 4 - January 26, 2017
- Hutton, Davis to wed in April - January 26, 2017
- WWA director resigns; nonprofit seeks next leader - January 26, 2017