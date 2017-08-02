Fair events in full swing

SHERIDAN — After months of working with animals, perfecting projects and finalizing record books, 4-H participants are ready to share the finished products at the annual Sheridan County Fair.

The 4-H’ers started the official fair events on Monday, showing dogs and conducting static exhibit interviews Tuesday.

Following judging results, each 4-H Club set up its static projects and decorated its booth areas in the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall. Not only do the projects remain up for the community to peruse, but visitors may also bid on silent auction items.

“Come in and see the statics and bid on the silent auction (items),” seventh-year 4-H’er Samantha Lamb said. “We’ve got kids selling tables, I’m selling my French macarons that actually won.”

Fair week isn’t all about the livestock and sale at the end of the extended week, but it remains a huge contributor to 4-H projects for the upcoming year.

“We have a lot of people who turn out just to help raise the bidding for the kids,” Lamb said. “The livestock sale pretty much empowers the next sale because all that sale money goes back into buying their animal or processing the meat if they do a buyback or any of that. That money feeds the animal for the next year.”

Lamb invited the public to drop by the community dance hosted by the junior 4-H leaders.

Admission is free and concession vendors will be available for patrons.

“Come out and support your local kids,” Lamb said.