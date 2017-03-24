WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Faculty lecture to focus on police, rescue dogs
SHERIDAN — Jonni Joyce will give a presentation on police and search and rescue dogs on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Whitney Atrium at Sheridan College.
Joyce will explore the tasks of modern police and search and rescue dogs, training and utilization and why the resource is so valuable.
Joyce is a full-time faculty member for criminal justice at Sheridan College.
Refreshments will be offered following the lecture, for which admission is free.
For additional information, contact the Sheridan College Foundation at 674-6446, ext. 4304.
Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.
Staff Reports
